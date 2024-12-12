North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has revealed its draft budget for 2025/26, ahead of it being discussed by the executive next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report, published today (December 12), sets out £26.3 million of savings and efficiencies.

Despite pressures, NNC says it has been able to propose a balanced budget of £400m for council services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NNC’s executive will consider the measures next week on December 19, before launching a six-week public consultation on the draft plans.

North Northamptonshire Council, based at the Corby Cube. Credit: Nadia Lincoln

It said that ‘protecting and investing in our local frontline services against a backdrop of continued national financial uncertainty’ is the focus of the next financial year.

The draft budget has also set out a council tax increase of 4.99 per cent, which is the maximum amount an authority can raise without a referendum.

This increase, in line with last year’s, would mean a rise of £1.67 per week, or £86.84 for the full year, for an average Band D household.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This does not include the council tax precepts for individual town and parish councils or the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner contributions.

The council has also reviewed its fees and charges for 2025/26 and introduced some uplifts in line with inflationary pressures.

NNC has committed to maintaining vital service provision and says it will invest £51.9 million into services.

A programme of capital funding totalling £180.4m over the four-year period 2025-2029 has also been announced, including investment in highways, housing stock, schools, SEND facilities and electric vehicle infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Jason Smithers said: “The financial challenges of recent years continue to persist against an ongoing background of global economic uncertainty.

"What we’re presenting to executive is a prudent budget for the next financial year which represents financial stability for the residents of North Northamptonshire.

“I’m delighted that we’re able to present a balanced budget with no service cuts.

"The budget is not just about how to manage within available resources but also where funding should be invested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a balance to be maintained between encouraging growth, providing high quality universal services and protecting those that are the most vulnerable.”

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, the council’s executive member for finance and transformation, said: “I’m proud to be presenting executive with a balanced budget which maintains service provision for the residents of North Northamptonshire, which is quite an achievement in the current economic climate.

“I’d like to thank all of those who have been involved in bringing this report and medium-term plan forward and for building the financial stability required so we can operate efficiently and effectively.”

While the budget is balanced for next year, NNC has warned that it is forecasting a £33.8m gap in 2026/27, rising to 74.4m in 2028/29.

The final budget for 2025/26 is subject to change and will go before full council in February 2025.