An senior member of North Northamptonshire Council has stepped down a month after he was appointed.

Councillor Barry O’Brien (Gretton and Weldon) was named as Reform’s Executive Member for Health and Leisure on May 23 after the party won control of the council three weeks earlier.

The construction firm owner has now said he wants to step away from the leading executive team in order to ‘focus on personal commitments’. He will remain as a councillor.

Cllr Brian Benneyworth (Rothwell and Mawsley) will take over the role with immediate effect.

Cllr Benneyworth, who does not declare details of any other employment on his register of interests, said: “I’m tremendously proud to take on the role of lead member for Health and Leisure for the Council.

“This is such an important position on the Executive as it plays a key part in improving the health and care needs of the people of North Northamptonshire.”

Cllr Martin Griffiths, Leader of the Council, said: “I’d like to thank Barry for all of his hard work in commitment in the first few weeks since the election – he has been a tremendous asset as we get the new administration up and running.

“I fully understand and respect his reasons for stepping down and wish him all the best. He will continue to make a huge contribution to this council and for local residents irrespective of his role.

“I would like to welcome Brian on board and look forward to working with him as we develop our priorities for the next year and beyond.”