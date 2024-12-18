North Northamptonshire Council proposes increases to garden waste, parking and school transport fees

North Northamptonshire residents may have to face an increase in fees for garden waste collections and parking charges, as the council has set out its draft budget proposals for 2025-26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority has indicated plans to increase its garden waste service subscription fee from £45.60 a year up to £50 from April next year.

The optional kerbside pick-up service launched in 2023, initially charging just £40 annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents who pay the fee will receive a sticker for their green bins, making them eligible for at-home collection from the council every two weeks.

The Corby Cube, home to North Northamptonshire Council. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

Those who don’t sign up are responsible for disposing of their own garden waste at local recycling centres.

Alongside this, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has proposed raising the cost of parking permits at its country parks. While the flat rate for up to 12 hours of parking will remain at £3.50, those who buy annual parking passes will be affected.

It currently costs ​£58 for a yearly parking pass, which is eligible for Barnwell, Fermyn Woods, Irchester and Sywell country parks. This could increase by £12 to £70 a year if proposals are accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NNC’s budget papers suggest that the increases in refuse and recycling fees will generate £100,000 in savings, and additional income from country parks could bring in £13,000.

The cost of home-to-school transport for post-16s could also go up for the second year in a row as charges from September 2025 have been pegged at £795. Sixth-form age students (16 to 18) are currently charged £760 by the council for yearly transport costs.

The £35 hike pales in comparison to increases the previous year, when parents were charged 25 per cent more on 2023/34 fees which sat at £600. Council papers suggest the cost rises for discretionary home-to-school transport could create savings of £110,000 in the authority’s finances, if implemented.

According to budget papers, NNC says the income that the council derives from fees and charges is ‘important’ to support council services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council’s fees and charges have been reviewed for 2025-26 and any changes to income assumptions have been included within the council’s Medium Term Financial Plan. Uplifts may be applied in line with inflationary increases, where applicable, or other guidance as appropriate.”

It adds that any changes to fees and charges must be agreed upon by their respective executive member portfolio holders and executive directors.

North Northamptonshire Council has not published its fees and charges booklet alongside the draft budget, but says the full list will be published ahead of the 2025/26 financial year.

The authority will also discuss a proposed 4.99 per cent increase in council tax at its executive meeting tomorrow (December 19), as part of its 2025-26 draft budget proposals. This increase would mean a rise of £1.67 per week, or £86.84 for the full year, for an average Band D household.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the plans are recommended by the executive, the draft budget will go out to a six-week public consultation before coming back before NNC councillors.

The final budget papers for next year will go before full council in February 2025.