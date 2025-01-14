Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Northants Council (NNC) has called on the Prime Minister to order a national inquiry into grooming gangs, to seek justice and prevent such ‘horrific’ crimes from taking place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a special meeting held by the council last week (January 9), Tory leader Jason Smithers raised an urgent item on child sexual exploitation.

He stood to address the chamber, noting the ‘deep concerns’ raised around the failure of all governments to address grooming gangs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday (January 8), Conservative MPs asked the government to set up another national inquiry into grooming gangs, within their amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill.

Corby Cube

The motion was voted down by Labour’s large majority as Sir Keir Starmer argued that several inquiries had already been held into abuse and a new probe would only delay the action the victims wanted.

If approved, the Tory group’s amendment would have killed the original bill, which included measures aimed at protecting children.

The amendment was defeated by 364 votes to 111.

Despite the proposals being initially voted down, a spokesman for the Prime Minister has since said that the government would be open to starting a new national probe into the scandal if victims’ groups supported it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Putting further pressure on the PM, Cllr Smithers told the NNC meeting: “This council notes the deep concerns raised across Northamptonshire and the wider country about the failure of all governments to address the crimes of child sexual exploitation, particularly those associated with grooming gangs, and recognises the devastating and long-lasting impact on the victims, their families and communities.

“We acknowledge the bravery of those who have come forward to expose and recognise that those affected deserve justice.

"We believe that only through a thorough, independent and wide-ranging investigation across all agencies can address the systemic failures in identifying, preventing and prosecuting such crimes across the United Kingdom.

“I ask that members support me in writing to the Prime Minister, urging the government to launch a comprehensive national inquiry into grooming gangs, and ensure that the findings and recommendations are made public and urgent action taken in the interest of transparency, justice, and preventing such horrific crimes in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today, we gather not only as colleagues, friends, or community leaders, but as fellow human beings compelled by empathy and a shared sense of justice.

"We acknowledge the profound suffering endured by countless victims who have been subjected to the most horrific experiences imaginable.

“We stand with those who bravely seek justice, those whose voices have been silenced, and those whose wounds may never fully heal.”

After asking his fellow councillors to rise in solidarity for victims, elected members across both sides of the chamber stood from their seats before continuing on with the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Smithers later took to his X account (formerly Twitter ) where he shared the same statement and tagged billionaire Elon Musk.

The businessman and Tesla CEO has taken an interest in UK politics, leading the charge in calling on Keir Starmer to start a new public inquiry into the scandal through a barrage of posts on his platform.

An Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) was established in 2015 to look at the extent to which institutions in England and Wales have discharged their duty to protect children from sexual abuse.

Seven years later in 2022, a series of recommendations were published.

The Labour government says it has committed to implementing the suggested reforms across England and Wales.