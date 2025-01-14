New Rushden councillor hopes to 'bring the community together' after narrow victory in town council by-election
Cllr Joe Norris (Lib Dem) resigned from his position on Rushden Town Council due to a career change, triggering a by-election which Phillip John Bettles (Con) won by just three votes over Christopher Ashton (Lab) with a total of 54 votes to Ashton’s 51, a marginal victory of 51 per cent.
Cllr Bettles was elected on December 19, and will now occupy a seat on the council.
He has today vowed to get things done to help improve the community in his ward.
He said: “It is a great honour for the voters of Hayden Central Ward to trust me to serve them to the town council.
“I will try and help all electors of the ward and have a few ideas to put before my fellow town councillors besides the normal issues like potholes and anti-social behaviour.
“My aim is to bring the community together, as there is so much which is driving us apart. Getting things done for the good of the community is uppermost and during the next four months before the ward is abolished, I will do my utmost for the ward and Rushden.”
105 total votes were cast from an electorate of 859, representing a 12 per cent turn-out.
