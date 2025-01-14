Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Philip John Bettles was elected to represent the Hayden Ward on Rushden Town Council, filling the seat left by Cllr Joe Norris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Joe Norris (Lib Dem) resigned from his position on Rushden Town Council due to a career change, triggering a by-election which Phillip John Bettles (Con) won by just three votes over Christopher Ashton (Lab) with a total of 54 votes to Ashton’s 51, a marginal victory of 51 per cent.

Cllr Bettles was elected on December 19, and will now occupy a seat on the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has today vowed to get things done to help improve the community in his ward.

Philip John Bettles will now represent the Hayden Central Ward

He said: “It is a great honour for the voters of Hayden Central Ward to trust me to serve them to the town council.

“I will try and help all electors of the ward and have a few ideas to put before my fellow town councillors besides the normal issues like potholes and anti-social behaviour.

“My aim is to bring the community together, as there is so much which is driving us apart. Getting things done for the good of the community is uppermost and during the next four months before the ward is abolished, I will do my utmost for the ward and Rushden.”

105 total votes were cast from an electorate of 859, representing a 12 per cent turn-out.