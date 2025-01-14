New Rushden councillor hopes to 'bring the community together' after narrow victory in town council by-election

By William Carter
Published 14th Jan 2025, 15:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Philip John Bettles was elected to represent the Hayden Ward on Rushden Town Council, filling the seat left by Cllr Joe Norris.

Cllr Joe Norris (Lib Dem) resigned from his position on Rushden Town Council due to a career change, triggering a by-election which Phillip John Bettles (Con) won by just three votes over Christopher Ashton (Lab) with a total of 54 votes to Ashton’s 51, a marginal victory of 51 per cent.

Cllr Bettles was elected on December 19, and will now occupy a seat on the council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has today vowed to get things done to help improve the community in his ward.

Philip John Bettles will now represent the Hayden Central WardPhilip John Bettles will now represent the Hayden Central Ward
Philip John Bettles will now represent the Hayden Central Ward

He said: “It is a great honour for the voters of Hayden Central Ward to trust me to serve them to the town council.

“I will try and help all electors of the ward and have a few ideas to put before my fellow town councillors besides the normal issues like potholes and anti-social behaviour.

“My aim is to bring the community together, as there is so much which is driving us apart. Getting things done for the good of the community is uppermost and during the next four months before the ward is abolished, I will do my utmost for the ward and Rushden.”

105 total votes were cast from an electorate of 859, representing a 12 per cent turn-out.

Related topics:Rushden

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice