"The focus is on balancing the budget while working hard to protect services”

With just over a week before the consultation on the draft budget proposals for North Northants Council closes, people are being encouraged to have their say.

Draft plans for 2024/2025 were approved for consultation by the executive at a meeting on December 2, and the council is now seeking views on the proposals.

You can take part in the consultation in several ways, including:

Last chance to have your say on North Northamptonshire Council’s spending plans for 2024/2025

- Completing the online survey

- Writing to Budget Consultation Response, North Northamptonshire Council, Sheerness House, Meadow Road, Kettering, NN16 8TL

- You can view the Your Voice Matters web page for more ways on how to have a say on this consultation

The council’s draft budget proposals set out a detailed spending strategy for the authority for the financial year 2024/2025 as well as outlining the medium-term financial forecast for the following three years.

Council leader Jason Smithers said: “I’d urge as many people as possible to have their say on our draft revenue budget.

"I’d like to reiterate that it is just that – a draft – and the consultation phase is a very important one in the budget setting process as it’s essential that we get a variety of views so we can shape the final plans in February.

"The focus is on balancing the budget while working hard to protect services and I’m proud that we have a draft budget that proposes just that.

"The budget is not just about how to manage within available resources but also where funding should be invested.

"There is a balance to be maintained between encouraging growth, providing high quality universal services and protecting those that are the most vulnerable.”

The government has permitted local authorities to increase the council tax rate by 4.99 per cent in recognition of the increasing demand and cost pressures faced by councils.

NNC is proposing an increase in council tax of 4.99 per cent, which includes the two per cent adult social care precept.

There is no change to the Local Council Tax Support Scheme which will continue at 25 per cent.

The consultation will run until midnight on January 26.