'Inspiration' for Corby Town Council as delegation visits Shrewsbury to hear about its 'devolution journey'

Town councillors and officers from Corby Town Council have taken inspiration from a recent visit to Shrewsbury to learn about the council’s work there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Corby group had been invited to view the work the Shrewsbury authority has done for its town since being founded in 2009, 12 years before Corby Town Council’s inception.

Shrewsbury Town Council has responsibility for several services and assets that in Corby are controlled and run by North Northamptonshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shrewsbury council has responsibility for parks and open spaces, litter, community safety and ownership of community buildings in the town.

Town councillors and officers from Corby Town Council visited Shrewsbury Town Council on September 16

The Corby group spent the day with Shrewsbury town councillors and officers on September 16 to learn from the journey they have been on as an example of a town taking on more responsibilities and developing these over time.

Leader of Corby Town Council, Cllr Simon Rielly, said: “I would like to thank Shrewsbury Town Council for hosting a delegation of town councillors and officers on this visit, which showed us the dedicated work they put in for their town.

"Shrewsbury Town Council has been on a devolution journey for some years and we were able to witness first-hand the excellent progress they have made in a number of areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their example has given us inspiration as we aspire to build on the support Corby Town Council currently gives to Corby.”

Cllr Rielly was joined on the visit from Corby by deputy leader Cllr Mark Pengelly, Cllr Chris Stanbra, town clerk Felicity Ryan and officer Rachel Faulkner.