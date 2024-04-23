Executive confirms Kettering Leisure Village not viable for council management

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has restated its support for the future of Kettering Leisure Village (KLV), but has said that it is ‘absolutely up to the private commercial contractor’ on how they run the facility.

Just last year, KLV was on the brink of closure after its previous operators, Compass, pulled out from their commitments.

Fierce campaigning from local residents and people who used the centre saw Phoenix Leisure Management step in at the eleventh hour and begin running the site.

NNC has said they would likely not be able to run the centre in-house if the current operators relinquish control, or should the need arise.

However, the portfolio holder for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, Cllr Helen Howell, said that the outlook was still ‘positive’ and praised Phoenix for their hard work and commitment to the venue.

She continued: “None of us are mindreaders and we’ve also got to understand that this is a commercial operation - we don’t really have any input other than as a critical friend into the running of their own private commercial business.

“This council can only do so much but it is absolutely up to the private commercial operator how they run that business.

"We can encourage them to make things better or to keep the place running, which is exactly what we’re doing, but again it is a commercial business.

“Phoenix have been working extremely hard to rebuild the business from a low base last year, and whilst the conference and soft play facilities remain closed and the theatre is still rebuilding, indications from Phoenix are that they are committed to the site and to growing the business to make it sustainable.

“I can assure everybody that our officers are working extremely hard with Phoenix Leisure Management, assisting them in any way they possibly can to keep the facility open.

"The outlook is really positive, I would say, at the moment.”

Phoenix has continued to successfully operate the complex and is obligated to use ‘reasonable endeavours’ to keep the site running.

Recently, it invested £100,000 into repairs and it continues to boast a sports and leisure activities offer as well as hosting shows at The Lighthouse Theatre.

The council also provides an annual grant to support the sports facilities and the theatre, totalling £357,000.

Cllr Howell commented that the site should be ‘absolutely viable’ from Phoenix’s perspective, even if it isn’t for NNC as a council.

A report commissioned by NNC to assess different ownership options and the feasibility of the venue coming under council control projected costs of up to £484,000 should it directly manage the service.

Council leader Jason Smithers said that KLV had been ‘the heart of the community’ for many years and paid tribute to Phoenix Leisure for taking on the facility and building it back up.