Corby Town Council - meet your newly elected members

Corby Town Council’s first meeting since the May 1 election has taken place, with a new leader, deputy leader, mayor and deputy mayor elected by town councillors.

Cllr Simon Rielly was elected to lead the authority, while Cllr Mark Pengelly was elected as deputy leader.

The mayor of Corby for the next civic year is Cllr Callum Reilly with Cllr Susanne Cunningham as deputy mayor.

The meeting was held in the Council Chamber at Corby Cube on Monday (May 19).

The newly elected Corby Town Council

Addressing the meeting following his election as council leader, Cllr Simon Rielly said: “I thank my fellow town councillors for placing their trust in me as leader, and the previous leader, Cllr Pengelly, former town councillors and council staff.

"I also thank all candidates who stood in the recent election to the town council, who all ran a positive campaign.

"This new council reflects a broad range of voices from our community.

"I believe it’s essential all councillors have a voice in shaping the new town council and this is reflected in the make-up of our committees.

New Corby mayor Cllr Callum Rielly (left), the new mayor pictured with Sonia Ketley of Charlbeck Jewellers (middle) and new deputy mayor Cllr Susanne Cunningham (right)

"It’s an exciting time as devolution is round the corner and I say to the people of Corby - you are resilient, passionate and proud of your town and deserve a council that listens, acts and puts you first, and that will be our mission.”

The outgoing mayor of Corby, Cllr William Colquhoun, opened the meeting by reflecting on his time in the role.

Cllr Colquhoun revealed that £2,972 has been raised for mental health cause Mind in Corby by fundraising during the mayoral year.

Addressing the meeting following his selection as mayor, Cllr Callum Reilly said: “As a person who’s been lucky enough to be born, raised, lived and worked in Corby, it’s a huge honour to be elected to the role of mayor.

Council leader Simon Rielly (left) and deputy council leader Mark Pengelly (right)

"Community is a huge part of what Corby is about as well as being part of my own personal values.

"I’m excited for the year ahead including with the fundraising aspect for my chosen charities, which are Lakelands Hospice and Home-Start Corby.”

The mayoral chains Cllr Reilly will wear when performing official duties now include a new civic pendant provided by Corby business Charlbeck Jewellers, who presented the completed chain to the town council during the meeting.