Corby Town Council has expressed its disappointment in yesterday’s announcement by the Prime Minister to roll back on its commitments on the 2030 Net Zero policy.

Net Zero by 2050 was a promise made by the Conservative government back in 2019, but current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak now wishes to slow down this goal.

Multiple changes were announced yesterday, the most impactful of which were:

- To delay the ban on petrol and diesel cars by five years, from 2030 to 2035

- To also slow down the transition from gas boilers to 2035

- To scrap policies that would force landlords to upgrade the energy efficiency of their properties (landlords were set to be blocked from renting out property with an energy rating of less than C)

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “This country is proud to be a world leader in reaching Net Zero by 2050. But we simply won’t achieve it unless we change.

“We’ll now have a more pragmatic, proportionate, and realistic approach that eases the burdens on families.

“All while doubling down on the new green industries of the future. In a democracy, that’s the only realistic path to Net Zero.

“We are going to change the way our politics works. We are going to make different decisions. We will not take the easy way out.

“There will be resistance – and we will meet it. Because I am determined to change our country and build a better future for our children. Nothing less is acceptable.”

The changes announced yesterday have been met with a mixed reaction, with many strongly opposed.

At a local level, Corby Town Council has criticised the changes, expressing disappointment in the government.

Chairman of the town council environment committee, Cllr Alison Dalziel (Lab, Corby West) said: “To see this announcement today just tells us that this government is not serious about reducing carbon emissions to net zero in 2030.

“The plan was for all petrol and diesel new car sales to be phased out in 2030, and manufacturers are working hard to produce more electric vehicles to reach their target. They’ve now been left in limbo because of this announcement.

“Our local environment committee is also looking at ways to increase recycling and at other green initiatives, but whilst we are doing everything we can at local level, at national level the government rides roughshod over their commitments and with a stroke of the pen simply abolishes many popular policies.

“I’m sure that young people who particularly care about the environment, who see the impact of climate change on a daily basis, will see this government as being in the hands of fossil fuel companies. It’s shameful.