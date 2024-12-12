Corby Town Council budget consultation opens - have your say on authority's spending for 2025/26

Corby Town Council is asking residents to have their say on setting the spending priorities for the town into 2025-26 and beyond.

The budget consultation has now opened and an event is being held on December 17 in Corby town centre to promote this as well as giving residents an opportunity to donate to the town’s foodbank.

Since its inception in 2021, Corby Town Council has provided free to attend events, grants to a wide range of community groups in the town, continued the mayoral office and worked alongside organisations who aim to improve the lives of the people of Corby.

The council has several budget pressures which it is aware of and for which they say they need to plan.

These include taking on the overseeing of allotment sites which will mean investment and increased running costs.

More details can be found at the budget consultation online link, which can be found at www.corbytowncouncil.gov.uk.

Corby’s 17 town councillors receive no payment for their role.

The town council has the mayoral insignia and the Corby crest and is working hard to build the profile of the town, keep events for the town happening and enhance the lives of people in Corby.

Chairman of the council’s finance committee, Cllr Simon Rielly, said: “We have outlined priorities in our budget and the pressures we face.

"We now ask that residents give us their views by taking part in this consultation.

"We would also love to see residents at our event on December 17 where we can gather views and take donations to support Corby Foodbank at this special time of year.”

The consultation event on Tuesday (December 17) between 10am and 2pm is taking place in Corporation Street, with the support of Willow Place.

Councillors and staff will use a market stall space to collect foodbank donations as well as giving residents the opportunity to fill out a questionnaire on the budget consultation.

Representatives from the Citizens Advice Bureau will be joining them between 10am and 11am to provide information and advice on various issues.

Between 11am and 1pm, Groundwork Northamptonshire will be there to promote their Green Doctor service that gives advice and support on energy saving in the home.

The budget consultation closes on January 16, 2025.