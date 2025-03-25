A high street store has entered a bid to sell alcohol for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, despite concerns raised by neighbours.

Morrisons Daily, at 19 High Street in Broughton, has applied to North Northants Council (NNC) to extend its premises licence and opening hours.

The small high street shop is currently able to sell alcohol at a reduced time from 7am to 10pm.

The council will be asked to consider the changes at a meeting set to take place on Monday, March 31.

Broughton Parish Council has raised concerns about the extended hours and asked for the panel to consider granting Morrisons a reduced licence.

It stated: “We understand that businesses are an important part of the community, but their operation should not come at the expense of the well-being of residents. The granting of a 24-hour licence in this residential area is disproportionate and unacceptable.

“The granting of a 24-hour licence will likely attract individuals engaging in anti-social behaviour, particularly late at night and in the early hours of the morning.

"This could include loitering, public intoxication, and vandalism, leading to a decline in the quality of life for residents and a rise in crime in the area.”

A further seven residents raised concerns and objections also based on the opening hours, potential for noise and light pollution, and anti-social behaviour.

One added: “We are not a busy town where you have people walking through 24hrs a day. This is not required by our village, it will only invite others from neighbouring towns to come to our village, at unsociable hours and cause disruption to our village. I firmly stand against this request.”

NNC officers have explained that the licensing request would need to be approved for the shop to pursue the late-night sales of alcohol but that the 24/7 opening hours are not decided by the panel and are subject to the store’s original planning permission. According to the store’s website, its opening hours are already 24 hours every day.

A letter from the applicant outlined measures the store said it will take to prevent public nuisance, including installing a digital CCTV system, keeping an incident book of any record of crime and disorder, employing a challenge 25 policy and maintaining adequate levels of staff at all hours.

The council sub-committee can decide whether to grant, refuse or amend the application to vary the premises licence for Morrisons Daily after reviewing the application next week.