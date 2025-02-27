A local campaign group has raised concerns that a council will not fight an appeal against a large solar farm development after its planning committee refused the proposals at the end of last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The energy facility would have covered 145 acres of farmland by the A14, near Thrapston and Titchmarsh.

Applicant Wood Lodge Solar Project Limited said that the site could have powered up to 15,000 homes when fully operational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans were turned down by North Northants Council’s (NNC) planning committee in October 2024 due to the visual impact on the landscape and loss of habitat in the Upper Nene Valley area.

The solar farm appeal site is located along the A14, by Thrapston and TItchmarsh. (Image: Google Maps)

Campaign group STAUNCH (Save Titchmarsh and Upper Nene Countryside and Habitat) has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the authority has gone back on its previous refusal.

The group will be fighting the appeal as a Rule 6 party, which is where a group other than the appellant and local authority has permission to take an active part and provide evidence in an inquiry.

STAUNCH claims that NNC will be giving no evidence to the forthcoming inquiry and that they are being left to fight the appeal without the help of council officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has told the LDRS that it will ‘support and co-operate fully’ with the planning inspectorate in the appeal, but did not comment directly on the claims that the council has not made submissions to defend its committee’s rejection.

Applicant Wood Lodge Solar Project Limited said the solar panels would generate a capacity of up to 49.99MW. (Image: Wood Lodge Solar Project Limited)

At the time, its planning officers encouraged the committee to approve the solar farm proposals, despite the plans receiving dozens of objections from residents.

It was the officers’ view that the renewable energy project would ‘raise substantial benefits’ that would outweigh the identified harms.

Groups fighting the appeal must be able to defend NNC’s refusal decision, otherwise, the planning inspectorate could overturn the previous ruling and give the project permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STAUNCH chairman, Kevin Shapland, told the LDRS: “We found out the day before submissions that the council had written saying they weren’t going to fight the appeal.

"There are certain issues that can be delegated down to officers rather than councillors, but this particular matter, according to this scheme, cannot come under that.

“We have therefore written to the council putting them on notice that if this proceeds the way it is, we will seek a judicial review.

"What this highlights time and time again is that North Northamptonshire Council are getting caught out for failures in the way they deal with planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It makes a whole mockery of the planning system and the democratic system.

"As a group, we are not anti-renewable energy - just the opposite - but it has to be done in such a way that it allows for farmland to continue.”

At the time of publication, Mr Shapland said that NNC had not responded to his written notice of the group’s intention to seek a judicial review, following initial legal advice.

He has also claimed that the authority has not responded to numerous requests by STAUNCH for the council to identify where within its constitution they can override a committee decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns have also been raised by Mr Shapland that the council’s decision not to make submissions could set a precedent that no action will be taken when defending future planning appeals.

Responding to the allegations, leader of NNC Jason Smithers said: “Following the refusal of an application by planning committee in October 2024, the applicant has registered an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate, who will be responsible for determining whether planning permission should be granted.

“The Planning Inspector will hear all views, evidence and facts before making a decision.

"The council will support and co-operate fully with the Planning Inspectorate, including working on a statement of common ground which will establish those matters which are agreed with the main parties and which will assist the Planning Inspector in their decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are aware of feelings in the community about the application and will work proactively with all involved parties, taking all reasonable steps to support the process and the Planning Inspectorate.”

According to the appeals casework portal, the inquiry date is set for May 20.