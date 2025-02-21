North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has been accused by the opposition of setting a budget with “no vision” or “innovation”, as the chamber voted to approve the 2025/26 financial plan on Thursday (February 20).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in an average Band D household will see a council tax rise of £1.67 a week, which will go towards NNC’s £400.8 million budget for council services.

Councillors debated the measures over a four-hour meeting, which saw the Labour group criticising the plans and their own amendments being shot down as “ridiculous” and “hypocritical”. In the final budget of this council, before residents go to the polls again in May, attendance was fairly thin on the ground - with just 45 councillors voting on the budget out of an elected 78.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Band D house will now pay a yearly council tax of £1,827.06 come April, as the council agreed to raise it by the maximum 4.99 percent. This doesn’t include further precepts set by individual town and parish councils or for fire and police services.

The Corby Cube, North Northamptonshire Council. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

The new measures will see a commitment to maintain vital service provision, including an extra £23.7 million into adult social care and £6.2 million into children’s services. Savings of £26.3 million have also been identified, notably including increased fees for waste collections, parking charges and home to school transport.

Councillor Lloyd Bunday, executive member for finance and transformation, said: “Financial stability is essential in providing the foundations to deliver services across our area and I’m delighted that following our budget setting process we’re bringing our final proposals for approval at council.

“While we’re in a good financial position we will need to continue to be mindful of ongoing financial challenges nationally and internationally, along with rising demand for our services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour proposals for swimming pool and enforcement officers

Members debated the 2025/26 budget at the Corby Cube council chamber on February 20. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

Labour proposed a series of amendments to the budget, including a £200,000 investment into a feasibility study for a new Kettering swimming pool and £140,000 directed to hiring an additional planning and a further waste enforcement officer for the county.

Councillor Anne Lee (Lab, Windmill), who proposed the projects, told the chamber: “The executive claims that the budget is balanced. But if by ‘balanced’ they mean higher Council Tax, slashed services, and increasingly tough times ahead, then sure it balances. However, it does so on the backs of working families and struggling communities.”

She said their proposals for a feasibility study for a pool would provide “critical insights” into how the council could provide a better facility for residents, and that new dedicated officers would “signal that this council means business” on planning and waste issues.

However, NNC leader Jason Smithers criticised the Labour group for coming in “at the last minute” with uncosted suggestions. He also accused the group of being ‘hypocritical’ on the swimming pool amendment, saying that it was their government that cancelled the £5 million of funding for cultural projects in North Northants last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to Cllr Lee’s comments, Cllr Bunday said: “We have not slashed services, we have safeguarded the services of this council. You’ve got plenty of criticisms of what we’ve done wrong but you have actually stated any solutions as to what you would do to put it right.

“I proposed a balanced budget in excess of £827 million [including the Dedicated Schools Grant] and sadly the only amendments that could be put forward was an unbudgeted £340,000.”

After going to individual votes, the chamber discarded both proposals and members returned to debating the original budget paper.

A ‘missed opportunity’ for innovation

Councillor Martin Griffiths, who defected to the Reform party at the end of last year, said that the increase in council tax was “totally unacceptable” and would bring “further hardship” to communities. He also criticised the budget for the “perilous state” of the highways with their “very own two-tier Kier” roads contractor, saying that the authority needs to re-negotiate and actively scrutinise Kier’s performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Smithers said the balanced budget was achieved due to the “prudent financial stewardship” of the council over this term.

He added: “Although this meeting is about looking forward and how we budget to deliver important services to our residents in the year ahead, it would be remiss of me in our last budget council of this term not to take the opportunity to reflect on the impact our decisions here have made to North Northamptonshire.

“Since 2021 we’ve invested approximately £182 million to protect vital services and deliver service improvements. This investment reflects our commitment to those in our communities who are the most vulnerable and in need of our support.”

Councillor Jim Hakewill (Indpendent, Rothwell and Mawsley) told the chamber that there had been “more spin on this budget than you would find in a laundrette”. He criticised NNC for stating that it had put forward a balanced budget every year, despite repeated overspends in the Northamptonshire Children’s Trust (NCT).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, NNC invested an extra £15.1 million in its children’s services. However, based on modelling carried out in December 2024, the council is still predicting a £5.6 million overspend in the NCT at the year end.

Councillor John McGhee (Labour, Kingswood) said there had been a “missed opportunity” for innovation in the budget.

“I’ve heard many budgets and this must be the most boring I’ve heard in my life,” he said. “I’ve never heard one single thing that people can grasp at and say ‘that’s going to make a difference in my life’.

“There’s no vision on houses, there’s no vision in sorting out the horrific potholes in the North Northants area, there’s no vision in sorting out all of the planning issues, and there’s no vision in helping our young people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor William Colquhoun (Labour, Lloyds) agreed, calling the financial settlement a “very pedestrian, plod along budget”.

Responding, Councillor Helen Harrison (Conservative, Oundle) said: “To turn your nose up and to act like no changes are being made and that services across the board are all getting worse is absolute rubbish.

“The only way that we are able to continue delivering services without cutting them is because we are innovating. We are producing the same level of service and better with less and less money- if that’s not innovation, I don’t know what is.”

The council’s 2025/26 budget was passed with 32 in favour, 12 against and one abstention.