Council raises concerns about Northamptonshire Children's Trust audit process

NNC has raised concerns

A council has raised significant concerns within the Northamptonshire Children’s Trust (NCT) as the service continues to put a strain on finances.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) reviewed the NCT’s annual report for 2022-23 at an executive meeting last week (November 16). Councillors highlighted concerns about the assurances provided by internal auditors which have predicted better service outcomes than in reality.

The role of internal audit is to ensure the achievement of the organisation’s objectives and an overall opinion on the adequacy and effectiveness of the organisation’s risk management, control and governance processes. The trust oversees children’s services across both Northamptonshire councils and is currently forecasting a £21m overspend for the financial year – £9.5m of this will fall to North Northants.

Cllr Andrew Weatherill, chair of NNC’s audit and governance committee, said that in 2021-22 when the joint service first began, there was “virtually nothing done” in terms of auditing reports. The council later received limited coverage after the year had ended, however, Cllr Weatherill commented that it was so poor that they couldn’t even identify who the head of internal audits was.

He also said that the levels of ‘reasonable assurance’ that were previously given by the service were out by a “country mile”. Cllr Weatherill echoed similar concerns of being “on the backfoot” with the auditing process for this year. He said that despite being over halfway through the year much of it hasn’t been started, though the NCT has been engaging more directly with the council.

NNC has proposed a closer working relationship with the trust’s finance and auditing committee in the future to ensure that their concerns are addressed with “utmost urgency”.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “Whilst we are clear in our continuing support for positive outcomes for our children, we are also acutely aware of the potential wider impact on other vital services to our residents when areas are spending above budget. As a corporate parent, we should take this risk very seriously.