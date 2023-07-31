Council launches grants scheme to improve lives in Kettering - here's how to apply

A grants scheme to help improve lives in Kettering is being launched this week.

A total of £20,000 is available after Kettering Town Council increased the size of the pot of cash they will share among successful applicants.

The themes for this year’s grants awards will be measures which help address the cost of living pressures on local residents, measures which improve the local environment and help combat climate change, measures which improve mental health and wellbeing and measures which improve the capacity and reach of the voluntary sector.

The range of grants made will be between £500 and £5,000. The deadline for applications is September 25 and applications will be decided in mid-October.

Cllr Mark Rowley (Con), chairman of Kettering Town Council’s finance and governance committee, said: “We have increased the size of the grants pot this year to £20,000 and want to make sure it hits the right mark, hence we have developed the four themes for 2023.

“We want lots of applications please – especially for mid range projects that make a difference on the ground."