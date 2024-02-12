Council hunts for local talent to bring entertainment to Kettering town centre this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shout has gone out for performers to bring entertainment into Kettering’s town centre this summer.

Kettering Town Council is organising the Summer Saturday events on the last Saturday of the month from April to July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each event will have a different feel, with entertainment and activities planned according to that month’s theme.

Summer Saturdays will be held in Kettering

Now, the council is seeking local people to get involved with entertainment, workshops and more.

Cllr Craig Skinner, chair of the markets and events committee, said: “We would love for local people to get involved in these events. They are for the people of Kettering to come and enjoy as well as a chance for people to join in and bring something along.

“It could be a chance for someone to show off their vintage vehicle, perform on the stage or bring a workshop along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The more people who get involved the merrier – we are really looking forward to bringing some fun into the Market Place this summer.”

The first Summer Saturday on April 27 will have a traditional theme, with maypole dancing and folk music. The event on May 25 will celebrate sports and games with the chance for people to join in and have a go.

On June 29 the event will mark the anniversary of D-Day and Armed Forces day, with historical military items, vintage themed costumes and music, as well as a presence from local cadet groups.

And the last event on July 27 will celebrate the holidays and the arrival of Kettering By The Sea with a holiday theme.