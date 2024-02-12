News you can trust since 1897
Council hunts for local talent to bring entertainment to Kettering town centre this summer

They’re looking for talented locals to get involved
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Feb 2024, 10:18 GMT
A shout has gone out for performers to bring entertainment into Kettering’s town centre this summer.

Kettering Town Council is organising the Summer Saturday events on the last Saturday of the month from April to July.

Each event will have a different feel, with entertainment and activities planned according to that month’s theme.

Summer Saturdays will be held in Kettering

Now, the council is seeking local people to get involved with entertainment, workshops and more.

Cllr Craig Skinner, chair of the markets and events committee, said: “We would love for local people to get involved in these events. They are for the people of Kettering to come and enjoy as well as a chance for people to join in and bring something along.

“It could be a chance for someone to show off their vintage vehicle, perform on the stage or bring a workshop along.

“The more people who get involved the merrier – we are really looking forward to bringing some fun into the Market Place this summer.”

The first Summer Saturday on April 27 will have a traditional theme, with maypole dancing and folk music. The event on May 25 will celebrate sports and games with the chance for people to join in and have a go.

On June 29 the event will mark the anniversary of D-Day and Armed Forces day, with historical military items, vintage themed costumes and music, as well as a presence from local cadet groups.

And the last event on July 27 will celebrate the holidays and the arrival of Kettering By The Sea with a holiday theme.

To get involved visit www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/summer-saturdays or email [email protected].

