Council gives green light to plan for 450-home development in Rushden
Plans to build 450 homes and a community facility in Rushden have been given the go-ahead by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).
A bid to build on land to the east of the Bedford Road/A6 Roundabout was submitted in July 2022 and developer, Bellway Homes Limited, say that the residential area will be 23 hectares and will be home to roughly 1,100 people.
They have also proposed that 30 per cent of the houses will be made affordable, which is in accordance with the Rushden Neighbourhood plan.
The site has now been awarded outline permission with the final layout and details to be considered at a future date.
While the final layout has not yet been determined, Bellway Homes Ltd have proposed that the size of the site will include nine hectares of green and open space.
The residential area will be enclosed by Rushden to the northwest, Rushden Golf Range to the south and the “heavily trafficked” A6 transport corridor running alongside to the west.
NNC raised concerns about potential noise from the A6, with the nearest property only about 25m from the edge of the main road. Acoustic barriers along the A6 have since been tested to reduce the disturbance to residents.
Developers will also be expected to provide pedestrian and cycle routes to the surrounding urban area and facilities, improve local bus connections to the site, support the creation of a community hub and contribute towards education services in the area to mitigate the impact of increased pressure on schools.
Over the course of the application, 14 residents objected to the plans for reasons including NHS and educational services at capacity, loss of open space for walkers and nature and traffic concerns.
The plans were approved by councillors unanimously, in line with the council officer’s recommendation and subject to conditions.