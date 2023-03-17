News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
3 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
3 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
5 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
6 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
6 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Council approves £561,000 project to improve Wollaston School's special educational needs facilities

North Northamptonshire Council has approved improvements for children with special needs at a school

By Nathan Briant
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:08 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:08 GMT

A £561,000 project to provide better facilities for schoolchildren with special needs at a secondary school has been approved.

North Northamptonshire Council’s executive gave the plan for an extension at Wollaston School the go-ahead on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The project will be managed by the Nene Valley Partnership, which runs the school, and NNC will only act to secure the funding. That will come from the Department for Education’s higher needs funding.

Wollaston School
Wollaston School
Wollaston School
Most Popular

NNC said facilities at the school for children with special needs are “limited and stretched”. Several students at the school have significant high-level needs which the school is currently “struggling to meet”, it said.

The authority said if those needs are not met at the school, it would be faced with paying more for home to school transport costs because students would need to be taken to other areas. Some of those would be outside Northamptonshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The two new spaces would be able to accommodate 12 pupils. Planning approval still needs to be secured for the project if it is to go ahead.

The Nene Valley Partnership also runs Irchester Community Primary School, Bozeat Community Primary School and its nursery and Cogenhoe Primary School. It was set up in 2019.

North Northamptonshire CouncilNorthamptonshire