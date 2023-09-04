Council apologises after street lights problem plunges Kettering roads into darkness
A council has said sorry after a problem with street lights left some Kettering roads in complete darkness at night.
Work is ongoing to rectify the issue, which began last week, and has affected areas including the Ise Lodge estate and Highfield Road.
Nick Shaw, who lives on the Ise Lodge estate, said street lights in the area have been turning off at 10.30pm since Friday night (September 1).
He said: “The whole length of St John’s Road is in complete darkness.
"There must be about 100 lights not working as it goes all the way around the estate.
“It’s a real hazard for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians and people are worried it will encourage crime.”
A North Northamptonshire Council spokesman said: “We have been made aware of an issue regarding some street lights in Kettering and are liaising with our lighting provider Balfour Beatty to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to have the situation rectified as quickly as possible.”