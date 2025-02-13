Corby MP wants Government to adopt policy to protect terminally ill employees

Georgia Gould MP and Lee Barron MP, who is championing the Dying to Work campaign in Whitehall.

Corby’s MP Lee Barron is a step closer to persuading the Government to adopt a new policy aimed at protecting the employment rights of the terminally ill.

Mr Barron has been spearheading the campaign that would see employees with a terminal illness recognised as having a ‘protected characteristic’. He met with Georgia Gould MP, Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office to ask her to consider helping to implement the policy across Whitehall.

The Dying to Work campaign, established by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), wants to see terminal illness recognised as a ‘protected characteristic’ so that an employee with a terminal illness would enjoy a ‘protected period’ where they could not be dismissed as a result of their condition.

Mr Barron, who before being elected an MP, was Regional Secretary for the TUC in the Midlands, has been championing the campaign since being elected to Westminster in July 2024.

“It’s legal in this country to sack a worker diagnosed with a terminal illness. That is wrong.” said Mr Barron.

“Therefore, I was delighted to meet with Georgia Gould to agree ways to get central government to sign up to the TUC Dying to Work Charter.”

“In reality this means committing the employer, in this case the UK Government, to support, not sack terminally ill workers.”

As Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office Ms Gould is responsible for public sector reform, oversight of government functions, Cabinet Office business planning and performance of public bodies.

“The TUC Charter already protects over 1.5 million workers and getting central government endorsement is crucial if we are to change the law,” added Lee.

At the end of 2024, Mr Barron led a 90-minute debate at Westminster Hall in Parliament, on the issue and the need to change the law.

In that debate, he told fellow MPs that ‘if you have been given a terminal illness diagnoses, the last thing you should be worrying about is taking your workplace to an employment tribunal.

Those values shouldn’t stop at the front door of your workplace.’

The Dying to Work campaign has explained the potential effects of losing employment following a terminal diagnosis which include a reduced income and loss of financial security, loss of stimulation, dignity and normality associated with being in employment, undergoing an inevitably stressful and upsetting HR procedure and loss of ‘Death in Service’ and ‘Life Assurance’ payments to family members and loved ones.

“This is a significant step forward for the campaign,” said Mr Barron.

“I explained to MPs at the end of last year in a debate that this was the start of a conversation not the end.”

“Therefore, listening to the Ministers intention for the whole of Whitehall to sign up to the Charter is reason for much optimism.”

A number of employers in Corby and East Northants have already signed up to the charter. These include RS Components, Wincanton and the Royal Mail.