Corby date set for Middleton traveller sites planning appeals

Hearings to decide the fate of eleven traveller families who want to make their homes on two rural village sites near Corby will take place at the end of this month.

Appeals will be heard on behalf of the families living on two sites in Ashley Road, Middleton at the planning hearings to be held at Corby Conservative Club on Tuesday, July 26, and Wednesday, July 27.

Retrospective planning has been applied to change the use of land to a caravan site at Oakley Park in Middleton and against an enforcement notice on Peasdale Hill Field.

The Oakley Park site in Ashley Road, Middleton

Both sites would change the use to residential and provide hardstanding for caravans and vehicles as well as ‘ancillary amenity buildings’, a plan vehemently objected to by residents.

The appeal by Thomas and Miles Doran will take place on Tuesday, July 26, where they will apply for retrospective planning for the proposed site for six traveller families.

They are seeking permission for hardstanding, boundary walls and fences and an access point.

The Peasdale Hill Field site being levelled

Just 500m down the Ashley Road at Peasdale Hill Field, Patrick and Joe Delaney have appealed against the enforcement notice served on them after the unauthorised change of the use of a field and paddock to a caravan site.

Last year the travellers had the appeal of their application refused after planners took too long to come to a decision.

The family is hoping to keep the hardstanding area for five caravans that they installed at the appeal to be heard on Wednesday, July 27.

Villagers formed the Middleton Residents' Action Group, that has members from across the Middleton, Cottingham and East Carlton area in response to the travellers changing the use of the land.

The group, chaired by Councillor David Sims, has three objectives: to preserve the rural character of the villages and countryside; to protect the wellbeing of communities from the risks of unsustainable and unsafe developments; and to campaign for planning regulations to be the same for all members of the community.

Both hearings start at 10am. Members of the public may attend the hearings and can speak at the planning inspector’s discretion.