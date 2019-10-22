Corby Council leader announces he will not stand for new unitary authority

The leader of Corby Council has said he will not stand for election to the new unitary authority for North Northamptonshire.

Elections for the new authority are scheduled for May 2020 but Labour leader Cllr Tom Beattie has said he will not stand.

However, he will continue to serve as leader of the council and help oversee the transition to the new unitary authority.

Cllr Beattie said: “It has been an honour and privilege to have served Corby Council as leader and councillor for as long as I have.

“Council services are of a consistently high standard and our finances are in very good shape.

“The regeneration and growth of the borough in recent years has been phenomenal and we are well set to achieve our long held ambition to double the population of the borough to about 100,000 by 2030."

Cllr Beattie's Labour group colleagues agreed to his plan to stay on as leader to oversee the transition.

"I look forward to my remaining time as leader and building on the successes of the council in recent times," added Cllr Beattie.

