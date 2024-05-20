Corby and Rushden pools awarded more than £300,000 to improve energy efficiency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Northamptonshire swimming pools have been awarded more than £300,000 to make them more sustainable and tackle rising energy costs risks affecting the businesses.

Splash Leisure Centre in Rushden and Corby East Midlands International Pool have both received funding from the government’s ‘swimming pool support fund’, which was created to improve the energy efficiency of public facilities.

The new power systems will not only minimise the risk of closure due to expensive energy bills but will also reduce the carbon output of the public pools. North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) approved the capital funding at an executive panel meeting on May 16.

Gas boilers currently in use at Splash Leisure Centre will be replaced by solar PV panels for a more eco-friendly and cost effective output. At the Corby venue, pool covers will be upgraded and LED lighting will be installed.

Corby International Pool

The funding, facilitated by Sports England, provided a total of £80m to local authorities in England to invest in pools. In total, £303,500 will be shared across the two Northants swimming centres.

Cllr Helen Howell (Con), executive member for sport and leisure, said: “Two of these pools recognised within this were obviously the ones with the worst carbon. There’s only so much money so we have to do it as the most needed is done first.

“I welcome that money and we can now crack on and get those works done.”

A further decarbonisation project focused solely on council property was also approved by the executive. In total, £275,800 has been awarded from grant funding to go towards improving the Corby Cube, Corby International Pool and Desborough Leisure Centre.

These properties were identified as needing significant improvements to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, following an energy survey undertaken by NNC.