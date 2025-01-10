Both Northamptonshire councils move forward with devolution in South Midlands Authority

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northants’ two councils have stormed ahead with the decision to pursue a South Midlands combined authority, despite concerns that other partners would prefer to leave them behind from their devolution bids.

Both West Northamptonshire and North Northamptonshire Councils (WNC and NNC) have agreed to join the Government’s priority programme for devolution during special meetings held last night, January 9.

The county will explore joining authorities in Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes to bring decision-making powers closer from Whitehall and into the region.

However, some of its potential partners have indicated a preference to go ahead with the devolution deal without Northants, despite entering the process together last year. Concerns were raised about the county’s seemingly unstable place in the combined authority, with some members likening the unitary councils to ‘damaged goods’, ‘naughty children’ and the ‘disgruntled neighbour’.

North Northants and West Northants held individual meetings discussing the devolution deal on Thursday (January 9).

Acknowledging the announcements from Milton Keynes and Luton, Leader of WNC Adam Brown said it was “greatly disappointing” that some authorities looked to Northamptonshire and saw places they didn’t want to work with.

“I had hoped and hold out hope that we could sign a letter from all six leaders in the South Midlands confirming that the South Midlands wishes to join the devolution priority programme as a single united geography.

“Let me be very clear though. I look south, and despite political differences, I see places that have much in common with us and that I am eager to work with.”

NNC Leader Jason Smithers also stood fast to backing the South Midlands Authority, saying they had been working together for a long time and that it was the ‘only show in town’.

All councils must submit expressions of interest to progress the devolution plans today (Friday January 10). Though it is not currently clear if Northants has still been left out of others bids, both councils confirmed that they went ahead with their own supporting the partnership of the six South Midlands authorities.

During meetings, members were not only racked with concerns about if the county was wanted in the devolution group, but if the council itself agreed with the concept of another layer of governance in the form of a strategic mayoral authority.

Cllr Brown impressed the importance of taking the first step to devolution and getting on the government’s fast-track ladder, calling it a “watershed” moment.

He explained: “Getting on board will allow us to exert greater influence over the government arrangements of our new authority. If we pass up those opportunities today, they may not present themselves again.

“West Northamptonshire is the largest authority in the South Midlands. Not only would we hold our own in any combined authority, we can pack a punch.”

‘Bigger isn’t better’

Across the West and North, in meeting rooms on separate ends of the county, members raised similar concerns about the construction of a South Midlands Authority taking power further away from the people.

Councillor Martin Griffiths, one of NNC’s recently converted Reform UK members, said the devolution proposal was “nonsense”.

“Bigger isn’t better. We should know this by now in Northamptonshire.

“Indeed, we will probably end up with a new line on the council tax bill for a Mayor’s office. May I suggest that you concentrate on getting your own houses in order before embarking on more local reorganisation.”

In the West, Lib Dem Councillor Jonathan Harris acknowledged the merits of some forms of devolution, but shot down the proposal of a directly elected South Midlands Mayor or “figurehead”. He also raised concerns that the planned region had nothing much in common other than “maybe the M1 motorway”.

“The bottom line is that this is being rushed through. The carrot being the cash, the stick being we’ll do it anyway. It risks centralising power in the hands of fewer people,” he added.

‘Embarrassing legacy of our bankruptcy and scandals’

Despite praising devolution as “the best opportunity in 50 years to give local people more power”, WNC Labour Leader Wendy Randall questioned how easy it would be to work with the South Midlands. She said that major reorganisation would be needed in health, ambulance and police services that currently share common ground with the East Midlands.

She continued: “Then we have the issue of some of our other neighbouring authorities who don’t want to come in with us. It has been made clear to me that their concern in joining us has come from an embarrassing legacy of our bankruptcy and scandals.”

Cllr Randall concluded that there will be a massive job to convince partners that Northamptonshire is a key player and not just the “disgruntled neighbour who everyone puts up with”.

However, some Labour councillors in the North were not as sold on the idea of devolution with many raising concerns that some areas of North Northants could find themselves left out from the benefits and funding.

A ‘binding’ decision?

NNC’s Labour Leader Matt Keane brought together a final voice for his group, recognising the need to get a seat at the table to be part of government talks.

“I do have concerns regarding the fast pace of this process… it’s crucial that we secure the best for North Northamptonshire. This isn’t a binding decision. This is to get us involved in the speaking and the talks of what happens,” he reflected.

Back in the West, Independent Councillor Ian McCord cast doubt that the councils would be able to back out of the deal anytime soon.

He told members: “You can’t pull out of the dive once you step off the board and tonight we are being asked to step off the board. This is not a decision we will be able to revisit in a few months time and tell Whitehall we don’t wish to proceed.”

Overwhelmingly, there was cross-party consensus that the speed that the councils were being asked to enter a decision was too fast.

Councillor Jim Hakewill (NNC Independent), claimed that councillors who weren’t part of the administration had been “completely in the dark” about negotiations. He said that the council was being “bounced into” a decision with little notice and called it a “sham”.

West Northants Tory councillor John Shephard also suggested that even members who were strongly behind the strategic authority proposals would “deplore” the speed that it is being put forward.

Despite any grievances with the scheme, both councils strongly voted to pursue the devolution priority programme and only a small number of abstentions and votes against were recorded.

No public consultation has been carried out yet, however, the government will now hold one across all interested regions between January and March 2025. NNC has confirmed that a further devolution update report will go back to council later this year, after negotiations have been progressed.

If a new strategic mayoral authority including Northamptonshire is confirmed, it would not replace the existing unitary councils but would provide it with a more significant role in regional investment and decision making.