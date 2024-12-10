Appeal submitted over 60 homes at Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross development

A planning appeal has been submitted over a council’s refusal to allow developers to build 60 homes in one of Wellingborough’s residential extension developments.

Developers Grace Homes were told by North Northants Council (NNC) in March this year that they weren’t allowed to build the neighbourhood of homes in the Stanton Cross development, which sits to the east of Wellingborough. The site would have contained a mix of one to four-bed homes.

The government’s planning inspectorate is now set to review the authority’s decision as the refusal is being taken to appeal.

Part of the plans include the demolition of former farm buildings next to Irthlingborough Grange.

Due to the historic use of the land, the developer would have to foot a £1.5m bill for remedial works, which would affect the viability of the project and the number of affordable homes and infrastructure contributions offered in the package.

Members were told that if the council wanted the full amount of S106 contributions requested and for the scheme to meet affordable housing guidelines, the development would become unviable.

NNC planning officers advised the committee to approve the housing plans. They told members at the meeting that it would be difficult to defend any decision to refuse the application on the grounds of viability.

Committee members believed that it had to be taken into account due to the financial burden on the council and the risk of having to subsidise the developer. The panel ultimately ruled that the development lacked infrastructure and affordable housing and that it would have an unacceptable impact on neighbouring properties.

The council will now have to defend its choices and reasoning to the planning inspectorate.

The authority and housing developer will make their cases at a hearing scheduled for February 2025.