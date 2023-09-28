Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Any Of Us’ was launched on 26th September. It is the sixth film produced by a growing partnership of councils and children’s trusts to promote local authority fostering. The ‘Any Of Us’ project will be the largest public sector fostering film collaboration yet, with over 80 participants from all over the UK.

This film can be found on the NCT Fostering social media platforms or via the link here: https://youtu.be/_pn4JLlo5rw

Julian Wooster, Chair of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, said: “We really care about the work that we do. It’s all about giving children a chance to thrive and become the best person they can be. Foster carers make such a difference to the lives of our children and young people by giving them loving family homes. The message is clear, it could be any of us.”

‘Any Of Us’ looks at three very different people who all show some of the attributes needed to be a foster carer in incidents from their daily lives – Ayesha going to the aid of a pedestrian after a minor road accident, Neil calming down an aggressive situation in a snooker club, and Marsha identifying a young person showing signs of distress and intervening with them at school. Different individuals in very different scenarios, but each in their own way showing the caring instinct that is fundamental to being a foster carer.

Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education for West Northamptonshire Council, said: “This film highlights the fact that anyone who cares has the potential to become a foster carer. Across Northamptonshire, we need more people to step forward and become foster carers to help give our children and young people loving homes. If this could be you then we would love to hear from you.”

Cllr Scott Edwards, Executive Member for Children, Families, Education and Skills for North Northamptonshire Council, said: “It is great to see so many councils coming together to stand united in spreading the message about the need for more foster carers. Our children and young people across the county need stable and secure homes that they can rely on which is what our amazing foster carers provide.”

The film has been produced by Reel TwentyFive and project managed by CAN Digital/Rachel Brown. Project Director, Rachel Brown explains the thinking behind the film: “Whilst there is always a core message about the difference fostering makes within our films, ‘Any Of Us’ has been more ambitious in telling three different stories from diverse foster carers, based around them sharing their experiences with people considering fostering.

We hope that this will mean that the film and its messaging will appeal to as wider audience as possible and encourage people to foster for their local authority.

Fostering directly with your council or children’s trust means that you can support your local community by working with a fostering service that is dedicated to supporting local children and young people who need a nurturing, safe fostering home.”