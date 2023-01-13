All areas of north Northants could soon have kitchen food waste collections

File picture

A standardised kitchen food waste collection across part of Northamptonshire could be rolled out if a deal is struck.

North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) ruling executive committee agreed to look at ensuring all of its residents enjoy the same service for the first time.

Only those living in the former East Northamptonshire and Corby areas are covered by collections which were set up by their former councils and are still in place under NNC.

A new four-year deal which the authority wants to roll out universally would also cover other areas including Wellingborough and Kettering.

Cllr Graham Lawman (Con Hatton Park), the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said it was not possible to include the new patches in the present contracts or to extend them. It will now invite bids from providers ahead of choosing one to deliver the service.

Cllr Helen Harrison (Con, Oundle), the council’s executive member for adults, health and wellbeing, said she was happy the service could be uniform across the NNC area.

