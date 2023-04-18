Police update after bomb squad called to Northamptonshire village in relation to two possible munitions

Police have released an update after officers and the bomb squad were called to a Northamptonshire village on Monday evening (April 17).

Officers received a call on Monday about concerns that World War Two munitions were believed to be buried in the garden of the property in Farthingstone Road, Litchborough, near Towcester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exploratory work took place to establish if anything is at the scene. Police and officers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were in attendance.

Police and the bomb squad were called to Litchborough on Monday April 17.

At the time, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “No other properties are affected by the on-going work and local residents are encouraged to speak to officers at the scene if they have any concerns.”