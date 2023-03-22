News you can trust since 1897
Police tent erected as forensics arrive on scene and police cordon remains in place at serious incident in Northampton

No official confirmation about the nature of the incident has been released

By Katie Wheatley and Carly Odell
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 18:14 GMT- 1 min read

Forensics are on scene at a serious incident in Northampton.

A police cordon has been set up close to the Cock Inn Hotel in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were on the scene from before 4pm today (Wednesday March 22).

Forensics are at the scene in Kingsthorpe.
A blue and white tent was put up at the scene just before 6pm.

The road remains closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Northamptonshire Police tweeted: “We’re currently at the scene of an incident in Harborough Road, Northampton.

“The road is closed between the Cock Hotel junction and the Kingsthorpe Waitrose.

The scene of the incident.
“Members of the public are asked to find an alternative route until further notice.”

No official confirmation about the nature of the incident has been release.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for further comment.

More to follow.

