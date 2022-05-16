Police are still searching for a missing woman who was last seen near a Northampton river on Saturday (May 14).

An appeal was launched over the weekend to find a woman who was last seen at 8am on Saturday sitting by the riverbank near the yellow bridge above the River Nene at Beckets Park near Morrisons.

The scene on Saturday

An incident support unit was also present at the scene. There were reports of fears that a woman was in the water but nobody was found.

A police spokeswoman said today (Monday, May 16): "Extensive searches were carried out yesterday (Sunday) and Saturday but no one was located.

"We’re still carrying out enquiries."

According to police, the woman was last seen talking to a male on a Voi scooter, both heading towards Towcester Road.

The police spokeswoman said: “Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking the woman, or anyone who thinks they may have seen her, to contact the police.

“The woman is described as white, about 5ft 5in and in her mid-thirties, with medium length black hair, wearing a cream one-piece and white trainers, and carrying a yellow JD bag and an Asda bag. She left behind a yellow jacket.