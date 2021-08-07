Police still searching for missing girl, 14, last seen in Wellinborough

Police are still searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Wellinborough.

According to officers, Destiny Garvie Roberts went missing on Wednesday (August 4) and was last seen on Friday (August 6) in Wellingborough.

In an updated appeal published today (Saturday, August 8), Northamptonshire Police said: "Destiny is still believed to be in the Wellingborough area of Northamptonshire, as she was sighted on Friday (August 6) in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Destiny Garvie Roberts went missing on Wednesday (August 4) and was last seen on Friday (August 6) in Wellingborough.

"She has changed her clothing and was seen wearing a bright red jumper and light blue jeans, with grey Nike trainers and carrying a black bag. Destiny currently has burgundy hair which she normally wears in a bun.

"Destiny has been missing since Wednesday, August 4. Please, if you know anything about Destiny’s location or anything that might help locate her, please call 999 and quote ref MPW1/2401/21.

"Thank you for your continued help."