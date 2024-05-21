Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers out on the beat came to the aid of an injured man in Rushden town centre.

Police found the man near to Domino’s Rushden in High Street South at the weekend.

A spokesman for Northants Police told the Northants Telegraph: “This happened at 9.15pm on Saturday, May 18, when police on patrol in Rushden came across a man who had fallen to the floor and needed medical treatment.”

