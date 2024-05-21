Police out on patrol in Rushden come to the aid of injured man
Officers out on the beat came to the aid of an injured man in Rushden town centre.
A spokesman for Northants Police told the Northants Telegraph: “This happened at 9.15pm on Saturday, May 18, when police on patrol in Rushden came across a man who had fallen to the floor and needed medical treatment.”
The spokesman added that paramedics were called, but there were no serious injuries.
