Police out on patrol in Rushden come to the aid of injured man

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 21st May 2024, 16:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Officers out on the beat came to the aid of an injured man in Rushden town centre.

Police found the man near to Domino’s Rushden in High Street South at the weekend.

A spokesman for Northants Police told the Northants Telegraph: “This happened at 9.15pm on Saturday, May 18, when police on patrol in Rushden came across a man who had fallen to the floor and needed medical treatment.”

The spokesman added that paramedics were called, but there were no serious injuries.

Related topics:PoliceRushdenNorthants Telegraph

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.