Police open investigation after man, 21, found with multiple stab wounds in Wellingborough neighbourhood

Detectives are investigating after a 21-year-old man in Wellingborough was found with multiple stab wounds in his back.

Northamptonshire Police said that shortly after 2pm on Saturday (May 21), the victim knocked at the door of a house in Wellingborough, to seek help having suffered stab wounds to his back.

Officers said the man was taken to the University of Coventry Hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Eye witnesses say the man was found in Third Avenue, Wellinborough with multiple stab wounds in his back

Police say they are working to establish the circumstances of how the man came to be injured.

Eye witnesses have said the man was found in the Third Avenue area of Wellingborough.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 22000290666, or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.