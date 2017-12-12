Police name victim of fatal crash near Kettering

A man who died in a crash near Kettering at the weekend has been named by police.

Ryan Bruce, 24, of Cranford Road, Kettering, died after the crash on Saturday (December 9).

The incident took place shortly before 2pm on the A43, between Weekley Wood Avenue and the North Kettering Business Park.

Ryan, who was driving a blue Mazda RX-7, was travelling northbound towards Corby when he crossed the carriageway.

He crashed into a blue Land Rover Discovery and died.

Two people in the Land Rover, the driver and a passenger, were taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The road was closed for several hours.

Witnesses should call police on 101 or the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174675.