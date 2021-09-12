Police hunting missing 15-year-old Raunds schoolgirl

Police are hunting a 15-year-old Northamptonshire schoolgirl who has been missing since early on Saturday morning.

Sophie Elliott, from Raunds, was wearing a white T-shirt and black joggers when she was last seen at 10am on Saturday (September 11). She also had a grey cardigan and was carrying a black shoulder bag.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "If anyone sees Sophie or has information about where she could bem please call us on 101 using incident number 568 of 11/09/2021."