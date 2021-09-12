Police hunting missing 15-year-old Raunds schoolgirl
Sophie was last seen at 10am on Saturday morning
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 4:38 pm
Updated
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 4:46 pm
Police are hunting a 15-year-old Northamptonshire schoolgirl who has been missing since early on Saturday morning.
Sophie Elliott, from Raunds, was wearing a white T-shirt and black joggers when she was last seen at 10am on Saturday (September 11). She also had a grey cardigan and was carrying a black shoulder bag.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "If anyone sees Sophie or has information about where she could bem please call us on 101 using incident number 568 of 11/09/2021."