Police cordons in place and businesses evacuated as 'suspicious object' found in Northampton town centre

A large police presence is currently in place in Northampton town centre and businesses have been evacuated as a “suspicious object” has been found.

Officers and police vehicles are present in the Market Square area responding to the major incident. The Drapery and Drum Lane are cordoned off, as well as other areas of town.

A fire engine is also present and an EOD team is on its way.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at an incident in The Parade, Northampton, after a suspicious object was found in the vicinity.

“Everyone in the immediate area has been evacuated as a precaution and there is no wider risk to the public.

"We will release more information as soon as we can and thank the public for their patience.

“Please avoid the area for the time being.”

The Drapery is also cordoned off. Photo: Father Oliver Coss.

Businesses have been told to evacuate and close. Cafe Track has posted to social media to say it will be closed for the rest of the day due to the incident. All Saints Church remains open.

Stagecoach buses that normally stop at The Drapery will terminate at Sol Central due to the closure. These buses are: D3, 9A and 15. Stagecoach says this will be the case “until further notice”.

The Grosvenor Centre is also closed off.

