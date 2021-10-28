Police confirm no injuries in rush hour collision on M1 in Northamptonshire

There were no injuries in the rush hour collision that took place on the M1 yesterday evening (Wednesday, October 27).

The collision, which was between a lorry and a car on the M1 Northbound, took place just after 4pm between junctions 15 for the A45 (Northampton) and 15A for the A43 (Towcester / Northampton Services).

The crash left the car damaged and stuck in carriageway one, which was reported to police at around 4.18pm. The lane was closed by Highways England officers and there were 20 minutes of delays for commuters on the motorway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were no injuries in yesterday's rush hour collision on the M1.