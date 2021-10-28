Police confirm no injuries in rush hour collision on M1 in Northamptonshire
The collision closed a lane on the M1 Northbound yesterday, causing delays
There were no injuries in the rush hour collision that took place on the M1 yesterday evening (Wednesday, October 27).
The collision, which was between a lorry and a car on the M1 Northbound, took place just after 4pm between junctions 15 for the A45 (Northampton) and 15A for the A43 (Towcester / Northampton Services).
The crash left the car damaged and stuck in carriageway one, which was reported to police at around 4.18pm. The lane was closed by Highways England officers and there were 20 minutes of delays for commuters on the motorway.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police did not attend, this was a Highways job. No-one was injured, and the [Highways Agency] team had the vehicle moved to the services for recovery by 5.20pm."