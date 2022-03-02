Police close Northampton town centre roads after unknown male climbs scaffolding
Buses diverted and public told to avoid Drapery, Mercers Row and Bridge Street while police deal with incident
Police have closed a number of roads in Northampton town centre on Wednesday morning (March 2) after an unknown male climbed scaffolding.
Drapery, Mercers Row and the top of Bridge Street were all cordoned off from around 4am after the man put himself a position of danger on scaffolding outside the former Shipmans pub..
Buses are being diverted away from Drapery while there is also no access for vehicles to the Market Square, leaving traders unable to set up stalls.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Members of the public are advised to avoid the area while officers respond to the incident."
The incident ended safely when police officers persuaded the man to come down at around 8.15am.