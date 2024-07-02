Police close A45 between Thrapston and Raunds in both directions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have closed the A45 in both directions between Thrapston and Raunds.

Northants Police are advising drivers to avoid the area this afternoon (Tuesday) if possible.

Posting on social media, the force said: “We’re currently dealing with a concern for welfare which has necessitated the closure of the A45 in both directions between the A14 roundabout (j13/Thrapston/A605) and the B663 at Raunds.