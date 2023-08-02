News you can trust since 1897
Police called to sudden death of man in High Street South, Rushden

His death is not being treated as suspicious
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:44 BST

Police were called to a street in Rushden following the sudden death of a man.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing several police cars and an ambulance in High Street South yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

Today (Wednesday) a spokesman for Northants Police confirmed that a man had suddenly died but that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were called to the sudden death of a man in High Street South, Rushden yesterday (Tuesday)Police were called to the sudden death of a man in High Street South, Rushden yesterday (Tuesday)
The force spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “Police officers were called to the sudden death of a man in High Street South, Rushden yesterday (August 1) at about 4.30pm.

“We are not treating his death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

