Police called to sudden death of man in High Street South, Rushden
His death is not being treated as suspicious
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:44 BST
Eyewitnesses reported seeing several police cars and an ambulance in High Street South yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.
Today (Wednesday) a spokesman for Northants Police confirmed that a man had suddenly died but that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
The force spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “Police officers were called to the sudden death of a man in High Street South, Rushden yesterday (August 1) at about 4.30pm.
“We are not treating his death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”