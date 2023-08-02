Police were called to a street in Rushden following the sudden death of a man.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing several police cars and an ambulance in High Street South yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

Today (Wednesday) a spokesman for Northants Police confirmed that a man had suddenly died but that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The force spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “Police officers were called to the sudden death of a man in High Street South, Rushden yesterday (August 1) at about 4.30pm.

“We are not treating his death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.