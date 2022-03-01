Police called to sudden death in Kettering town centre

Police were called to Kettering's town centre this afternoon (Tuesday) after a man's sudden death.

Emergency services workers went to Lower Street, near The Peacock pub, after the incident at about 12.30pm.

The death of the man, in his 50s, is not being treated as suspicious.

Lower Street, Kettering.

A police spokesman said: “Police officers were called to Lower Street, Kettering, today (March 1) at 12.30pm, to reports of the sudden death of a man in the area.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and we will be preparing a report for the coroner.