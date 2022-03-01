Police called to sudden death in Kettering town centre
The death is not being treated as suspicious
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 4:01 pm
Emergency services workers went to Lower Street, near The Peacock pub, after the incident at about 12.30pm.
The death of the man, in his 50s, is not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokesman said: “Police officers were called to Lower Street, Kettering, today (March 1) at 12.30pm, to reports of the sudden death of a man in the area.
“His death is not being treated as suspicious and we will be preparing a report for the coroner.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”