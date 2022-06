Babbage Crescent, Corby

Police were called to a Corby street today after a man suddenly died.

Officers were in Babbage Crescent just after 1.30am but are not treating the death as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Police were called to the sudden death of a man in Babbage Crescent, Corby, just after 1.30am this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are not treating his death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.