Police called to sudden death in Corby

Police were called to the scene.

Police were called to a Corby street over the sudden death of a man today (Wednesday).

Officers were in Ashdown Place this morning, off Occupation Road, and were at the scene for several hours.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the death is not being treated as suspicious and that a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to the sudden death of a man in Ashdown Place, Corby, at about 8.30am this morning (January 5).

“We are not treating this death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.