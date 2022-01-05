Police called to sudden death in Corby
Officers have been at the scene today
Police were called to a Corby street over the sudden death of a man today (Wednesday).
Officers were in Ashdown Place this morning, off Occupation Road, and were at the scene for several hours.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the death is not being treated as suspicious and that a report will be prepared for the coroner.
The spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to the sudden death of a man in Ashdown Place, Corby, at about 8.30am this morning (January 5).
“We are not treating this death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.
“Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this very sad time.”