Police officers were called to search an area between Rothwell and Desborough following the reported sighting of a man with a gun.

The alarm was raised by a resident who had been in the Shotwell Mill Lane area yesterday (Wednesday) when they said they had seen a man with a ‘holster’ and a ‘firearm’.

Officers searched the area known locally as ‘the pits,’ helped by air support from the police helicopter.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Just after 7pm we were called to the area of Shotwell Mill Lane following reports that someone had seen a man with a holster that allegedly held a firearm.