Police called to Rothwell 'pits' after man seen with 'gun'
Police officers were called to search an area between Rothwell and Desborough following the reported sighting of a man with a gun.
The alarm was raised by a resident who had been in the Shotwell Mill Lane area yesterday (Wednesday) when they said they had seen a man with a ‘holster’ and a ‘firearm’.
Officers searched the area known locally as ‘the pits,’ helped by air support from the police helicopter.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Just after 7pm we were called to the area of Shotwell Mill Lane following reports that someone had seen a man with a holster that allegedly held a firearm.
“We deployed and searched the area alongside the police helicopter but could find no trace of the man.”
