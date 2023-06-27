Police called to Kettering street after sudden death of woman
Police were called to a street in Kettering yesterday afternoon (June 26) after a woman’s sudden death.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing a police presence at an address in Crown Street from about 4.30pm onwards.
This morning a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that a woman had suddenly died but that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
The spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to the sudden death of a woman in Crown Street, Kettering, yesterday (June 26) at about 4.30pm.
“We are not treating her death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.
“Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this difficult time.”