Police called to Kettering street after sudden death of woman

Her death is not being treated as suspicious
By Sam Wildman
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:01 BST

Police were called to a street in Kettering yesterday afternoon (June 26) after a woman’s sudden death.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a police presence at an address in Crown Street from about 4.30pm onwards.

This morning a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that a woman had suddenly died but that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were called to the scenePolice were called to the scene
The spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to the sudden death of a woman in Crown Street, Kettering, yesterday (June 26) at about 4.30pm.

“We are not treating her death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this difficult time.”

