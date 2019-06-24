Police called after crash between Corby and Kettering

A crash between Corby and Kettering partially blocked the road this morning (Monday).

Police were called to the A6003, near Barford Bridge, after a crash on the stretch heading towards Kettering just before 8am.

Police were at the scene

The crash involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Jaguar and left both vehicles needing to be recovered.

The Jaguar suffered extensive damage to its front end with the Corsa seen facing the wrong way on the verge.

Police blocked part of the road with traffic slow moving past the scene.

A police spokesman said there was not believed to be any injuries.