Police appeal for dashcam footage after three people seriously injured on A43 between Northampton and Kettering

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after three people were seriously injured on the A43 between Northampton and Kettering in the early hours of Friday (August 20).

A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said a blue Audi Q3 travelling north was in collision with the Mawsley roundabout "for reasons yet unknown" at around 3.20am,

Two men and a woman were rushed to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

The A43 was closed for around seven hours following the crash in the early hours of Friday

Another man was taken to Kettering General Hospital.

The road was shut both ways for around seven hours following the smash.