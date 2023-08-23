Plumes of smoke billow out into the Northampton sky as huge fire takes hold in Bridge Street

Overnight pictures show scale of huge blaze in town centre

Flames were seen to have taken hold of a building in Bridge Street just after midnight.Video shows scale of huge fire ripping through building in Northamptonton's Bridge Street

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue first issued a statement at 12.45am to say firefitghters were at the scene.

An update was then issued at 2.15am saying: “Firefighters remain at the scene of the large fire in Bridge Street, Northampton.

“There are currently nine fire engines and additional specialist appliances in attendance as fire crews tackle the blaze.

"They are likely to be at the scene for some time so please be aware of potential disruption and continue to avoid the area for the time being.

“We would advise local residents to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke from the fire.

“Thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident.”

Bridge Street fire Huge fire breaks out in Bridge Street overnight as NINE fire crews continue to tackle the blaze in busy Northampton street Photo: Shay

