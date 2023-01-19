'Plethora' of different food stalls promised as Kettering Food Festival returns

Are you ready to experience a wide range of flavours this Spring and Autumn?

Then make sure you join in the festivities at Kettering Food Festival – an event that is set to return to the town on Saturday, May 13 and again on Saturday, October 14, both running 10am until 4pm.

The festival will be delivered by CJ's Events Warwickshire in partnership with Kettering Town Council.

CJ's Events Warwickshire has eight years experience of delivering highly successful and popular markets and festivals in Warwickshire and the extended region.

Featuring a plethora of different food stalls, this vibrant event offers the chance to savour many delicacies from various cultures.

Spend your time perusing the street food, sampling fresh produce such as artisan cheeses and pickles, or enjoying a tempting selection of treats.

In addition, you can make the most of the impressive range of drinks on offer including craft ales and local wine.

Jamie Walker, director of CJ's Events Warwickshire, said: “We're looking forward to working with Kettering Town Council to deliver two exciting food festivals this year.

"Our experience and knowledge will ensure there's a high quality and a wide variety of stalls for all ages, along with a high footfall to help support the town centre and local, independent businesses.”

No food festival would be complete without music to compliment the selection of food and drink.

Live acts will provide an audio backdrop throughout the event, perfectly complimenting the culinary experiences on offer.

There are also plenty of activities for children to take part in, so it has something for the whole family to enjoy.

So if you're looking for an enjoyable day out that will tantalise your taste buds, then make sure you don't miss the Kettering Food Festival this Spring and Autumn.

